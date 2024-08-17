‘Exhausted’ Ashley Tisdale ‘ready to have this baby’ amid pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale on second pregnancy

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale shared being sick for three weeks as her due date approaches near.



“I’m exhausted. I’m ready to have this baby but not ready,” the High School Musical alum wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, over a selfie taken in bed.

“I still need to wallpaper the room, get everything organized, so don’t come yet! BUT I’ve been sick for three weeks with adenovirus that turned into a sinus infection.”

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

“My whole body hurts and I literally can’t wait to get that baby out,” she continued. “I think they make the last month this hard so your willing to throw yourself in to something that would normally be so scary but you do it anyway.”

Tisdale has been candid about her pregnancy, earlier sharing her experience being in third trimester, feeling like it was “really putting [her] through it.”

She added, “And there are also those pregnancy days where you are physically over it, in pain, and try to remember that it’s all worth it,” in another Instagram Story.

Tisdale, 39, announced she was expecting in March this year.