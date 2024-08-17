‘Logan’ co-writer was ‘warned’ of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ opening scene

‘Logan’ co-writer on ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ opening scene

Michael Green, the Oscar nominated screenwriter for co-writing 2017’s Logan, got candid on his thoughts about Deadpool & Wolverine opening scene, which featured the foul-mouthed superhero dig up Wolverine’s rotting corpse, that died in Logan, and use his adamantium skeleton to fight Time Variance Authority officers.



“People had warned me ahead of time, ‘Uh, I don’t know how you’re gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine]’,” Green, who also co-wrote Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern movie, told IGN.

“I’m like, ‘I think I know what’s gonna happen.’ And I did not know! I didn’t know they were gonna go that far.”

“You weren’t meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up, and that it was really him,” Green continued.

“It felt less like they were trying to change the ending of ‘Logan’ as they were contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt ‘Logan’ was, which is a huge compliment! I felt like it was nothing but complimentary.”

The writer gushed about Deadpool & Wolverine calling it “a good time.”

“When we saw it in a full theatre, people went bananas to everything. It’s great. It’s a great franchise, like, more, please! You know what I appreciate even more was no Green Lantern jokes because I was partly responsible. … You gotta wear it with a badge of honour!”