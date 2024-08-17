Nick Jonas expresses admiration for Priyanka Chopra for THIS reason

Nick Jonas lauds Priyanka Copra for helping him prepare an acting role

Nick Jonas has recently expressed his admiration for his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for preparing him for his acting roles.



“I've got a pretty good scene partner at home,” said Nick in an exclusive interview with E! News while speaking of Priyanka.

The Love Again actor stated, “By pretty good, I mean like, world class, so that's always nice.”

Nick revealed that he and the Quantico alum also assisted each other when it came to compiling together audition tapes.

The Jumanji: Next level actor mentioned the couple used to film each other acting out their scenes at home.

He told the outlet, “It is kind of weird. But you know, also wonderful.”

“We just talk about, you know, characters,” remarked the 31-year-old.

Nick added, “It's great to stay creative at home, and then you can bring that into the workspace.”

The singer and actor opened up that he also supported his wife in her projects including her upcoming recently-wrapped pirate-themed movie with Karl Urban.

Meanwhile, Nick can be seen in his new movie The Good Half alongside David Arquette, Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp and Elisabeth Shue.