Nicolas Cage all set to play John Madden in David O. Russell’s upcoming biopic

Nicolas Cage to play the NFL legend in upcoming biopic

Nicolas Cage is going to play the late John Madden in David O. Russell’s upcoming biopic.



PEOPLE confirmed the news of Nicolas playing the role of American football coaching legend, broadcasting icon and gaming pioneer in a biopic, titled, Madden.

The outlet reported that the forthcoming movie will be directed, written and produced by Oscar-nominated movie-maker David. It's being backed by Amazon MGM.

In a statement shared via PEOPLE, the director revealed that his movie will focus on John’s time with the Raiders.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” said David.

He added, “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”

Besides Nicolas, other casting for Madden is expected to be announced at a later date.

For the unversed, John, who died in December 2021 at 85, spanned a five-decade career in the industry, beginning as a player in 1958 and ending in 2009 as a broadcaster.