Meghan Markle's latest dance video breaks the internet

Meghan Markle has appeared to be a dancing queen as she spellbound the onlookers with her killer moves at the Delia Zapata National Arts Center in Colombia on the first day of her trip to the country with Prince Harry.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a theater performance as well as a musical and dance performance at the venue in Bogota.

The couple even participated in an intimate dance session with locals which brought so many romantic moments between Harry and Meghan, seemingly quashing sending a message to haters that they are made for each other.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents later shook hands with various performers, telling them their outfits were “amazing” before the pair posed for selfies and group photos.

Harry and Meghan are in Colombia on four-day tour. The theme of the trip is internet safety. Before joining a summit to talk about the digital sphere, the Sussexes visited Colegio Cultura Popular, a local school, to chat with pupils about their experiences with social media.

Their visit comes ahead of a Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombia in November.