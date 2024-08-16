Kim Kardashian reveals dating plans after kids take charge of love life

Kim Kardashian shares stance on dating 'athletes' and 'steamers'

Kim Kardashian’s kids are planning to set her up with ‘steamers’ and ‘athletes’ following her dating game with Kanye West.

During a candid appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the SKIMS founder offered an inside scoop on her relationship status.

The Kardashians star revealed that she's currently single and not romantically involved with anyone.



However, she added that her children are adamant to get her back in the ‘love scene.’

Kim revealed that her four children with ex-husband Kanye West are preparing themselves for her to start dating again soon.

She said, “It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up.”

Kim revealed that her eight-year-old son has a specific wish for her future partner, jokingly saying he wants her to date "any basketball player or soccer player."

Sharing her stance on his preference, she said, “I’m like, ‘If you only knew’. Like, it’s [a] no. No, no.”

The reality star didn’t hesitate from revealing her dating plans on the show as she went on to say, “They try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.'”

Kim filed for divorce after six years of marriage on February, 19, 2021, reaching a settlement later in 2022.