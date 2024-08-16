Brad Pitt stands close to Ben Affleck after Jennifer Lopez birthday snub

Ben Affleck confides in Brad Pitt after Jennifer Lopez birthday snub

Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt are both dealing with endless life traumas amid marital and separation issues.

Looking into the situation, Affleck has long admired Pitt and has wanted to collaborate with him for years.

The timing is now perfect, as both actors are committed to their sobriety and eager to remain relevant in the industry.

"Brad has a relationship with the Afflecks that goes back years," InTouch revealed. "Unlike a lot of Hollywood friendships, [theirs] isn't built around money or mutual success or even just their mutual struggles with sobriety."

After co-starring in Good Will Hunting with closest buddy Matt Damon in 1997, Ben, 52, gave up alcohol.

In 1998, the Argo star opened up to Fox News about his decision to quit drinking, saying, "I just wanted to stop. I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk."

Since then, the actor, who starred in The Last Duel, has faced a rollercoaster of challenges in his ongoing struggle with addiction.

The duo has struggled with addiction, seeking treatment and eventually finding sobriety.

Affleck's journey included three rehab stays, while Pitt quit drinking after his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, amid allegations of substance-fueled abuse.

Despite their personal struggles, the two actors have long admired each other, according to a source, and are now both committed to their sobriety.

The insider continued: “It goes both ways: Ben has had a soft spot for Brad for a good 20 years now, and Brad has even been something of a surrogate big brother to Ben’s brother Casey [Affleck], especially in Brad and Casey’s collaborations on The Assassination of Jesse James as well as the failed Lewis and Clark project for HBO that never saw the light of day [despite extensive shooting].”

“Brad and Ben have also been working for years to find a movie to make together with their friend David Fincher.”

The heartthrobs 2015 attempt to revive Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train fell short, despite a promising team, including Gillian Flynn and David Fincher.

The project, which had the two actors set to star, couldn't secure funding from Fox and New Regency, even after the success of Gone Girl, which had a similar creative team and performed well at the box office.