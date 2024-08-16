Justin Bieber's latest sighting sans Hailey sparks baby arrival rumours

Justin Bieber got angry with a bunch of kids laughing over him in the hotel lobby

Justin Bieber has fans buzzing after stepping out solo, sparking rumours that his wife, Hailey Bieber, may have secretly given birth to their first child.



The Sun reported that the Baby hitmaker made an appearance on Thursday, August 15, as he arrived at the Peninsula Hotel.

Justin, 30, was seen emerging from his sleek stainless-steel Tesla Cybertruck, dressed in a relaxed, casual ensemble.

He sported a grey sweater over a long t-shirt paired with baggy tan pants, accessorising with shades and a beige bucket hat. To complete his laid-back look, he wore tassel loafers.

The absence of Hailey, 27, during this outing only fueled fan speculation, especially as her due date is reportedly near.



The couple announced their pregnancy on May 9, revealing that the Rhode mogul was already six months along.

With a typical pregnancy lasting around nine months, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby, with Hailey's expected due date falling around August 9.

Adding to the buzz, this marked Justin's first public appearance since making headlines over a viral 12-second clip that showed him in a heated exchange with a group of kids.



In the video, the Sorry chart-topper, dressed in scruffy attire, confronts a group of teens in the lobby of West Hollywood's Waldorf Astoria, angrily questioning the kids what they find "so funny."

He continued to scold them, shouting, "Get out of here," while gesturing for them to leave as hotel staff led the group toward the exit.

Sources told TMZ that the incident occurred while Justin intended to meet his pregnant wife at the hotel.