Taylor Swift switches song name to seemingly diss Kanye West

Taylor Swift shades Kanye West

Taylor Swift released a live version of thanK you aIMee, changing the name to thank You aimEe, and fans think that the song is now about her feud with Kanye West.



thanK you aIMee, a song from her The Tortured Poets Department album, was originally speculated to shade Kim Kardashian.

The Cruel Summer singer put fans to speculate after breaking out a live version of her song thanK you aIMee in a mashup with Speak Now's Mean while performing at her June 22 Eras Tour show in London.

Although the popstar didn’t name-drop Ye, she did share the inspiration behind the new version of the song’s title.



“It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s--t, it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher,” she said while addressing the crowd at Wembley Stadium June 22, according to Parade.

“So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people,” she added.

The 34-year-old songstress didn’t stop at her shading game at one song, and also changed Mean lyrics on the new mashup, singing, “Someday I'll be big enough so you can't hit me," to "Someday I'll be singing this song at Wembley.”