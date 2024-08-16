Doctors charged in plot to scam Matthew Perry with overpriced ketamine

One of the two doctors has plead guilty to the charge

Not even Matthew Perry’s doctors were looking out for him during his tragic final days.

On Thursday, August 16, five people were arrested and charged for the late Friends star’s unexpected death in October last year, including two healthcare professionals.

According to the New York Times, prosecutors accused Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez for conspiring to scam Perry for ketamine.

“I wonder how much this moron would pay [for the ketamine],” Plasencia texted Chavez, adding, “Lets find out [sic].”

The two doctors allegedly sold 20 vials of ketamine to Perry for a staggering $55,000 in cash, according to U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

Estrada condemned the actions of the defendants, stating that they were “more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring about his well-being.”

Chavez, 54, has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, admitting to obtaining the drug through fraudulent means.

Unfortunately, even Perry’s inner circle didn’t have his best interests at heart.

Per the NYT, his acquaintance Erik Fleming admitted to buying ketamine from “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha and distributed 50 vials to Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Iwamasa further admitted to injecting Perry with ketamine on the day he died.

Perry was found dead in his house on October 28, 2024, at the age of 54. His cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning due to the “acute effects of ketamine.”

The 17 Again star had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy, which is used to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, etc. However, his last treatment was well before his death, which meant the ketamine found in his system wasn’t medically administered.