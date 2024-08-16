MTV VMAs 2024: Katy Perry to get honoured with Video Vanguard Award

Katy Perry to be awarded at 2024 Video Music Awards

MTV has announced on Thursday that the network will be honouring Katy Perry with the Video Vanguard Award at their 2024 Video Music Awards.



The Woman’s World hitmaker is also slated to perform “a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits,” according to a press release, alongside previously announced performers Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla and Rauw Alejandro.

Katy Perry joins the list of A-list singers like Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake, who have also received the lifetime achievement.

Perry’s achievement will mark her return to the awards show for the first time since 2017, when she hosted as well as performed at the event.

The pop star has bagged five VMAs since her break out in 2008, winning video of the year for Firework in 2011.

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages,” Paramount executive Bruce Gillmer gushed in a statement, as per Page Six.

“Katy’s prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits,” Gillmer added.