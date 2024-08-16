Molly-Mae reveals ‘non-existent’ intimate life with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae on non-intimate relationship with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae opened up on how her relationship with Tommy Fury had no intimacy, after kicking him out of the house over cheating claims.



The influencer, who has a condition called endometriosis, got candid on its affects on her love life.

“Before I was with Tommy, I wasn't really having s*x, so I didn't really think there were any problems other than my period pains,” she wrote in her autobiography, Becoming Molly-Mae.

“I was suffering horrendous pain - literally feeling like I'd been stabbed in the stomach - just awful. And it was causing me so many issues.”

She added, “Big TMI! But my s*x life just became non-existent: it was just not part of our relationship.”

In a frank vlog shared on YouTube, the content creator also revealed not having any intimate relations with Tommy, who according to The Sun cheated on her multiple times, for almost a year.

“Tommy and I, Since having Bambi, so coming up to a year now,” she shared with her fans, “Tommy and I haven’t had any proper time together.”

“We have date nights and go to the cinema but I don't really feel like that counts as proper time as a couple - like adult intimate nice quality time together.” she said.

“And I feel like we haven’t done that coming up to a year now,” Molly added.