Molly-Mae reveals ‘non-existent’ intimate life with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae opened up on how her relationship with Tommy Fury had no intimacy, after kicking him out of the house over cheating claims.
The influencer, who has a condition called endometriosis, got candid on its affects on her love life.
“Before I was with Tommy, I wasn't really having s*x, so I didn't really think there were any problems other than my period pains,” she wrote in her autobiography, Becoming Molly-Mae.
“I was suffering horrendous pain - literally feeling like I'd been stabbed in the stomach - just awful. And it was causing me so many issues.”
She added, “Big TMI! But my s*x life just became non-existent: it was just not part of our relationship.”
In a frank vlog shared on YouTube, the content creator also revealed not having any intimate relations with Tommy, who according to The Sun cheated on her multiple times, for almost a year.
“Tommy and I, Since having Bambi, so coming up to a year now,” she shared with her fans, “Tommy and I haven’t had any proper time together.”
“We have date nights and go to the cinema but I don't really feel like that counts as proper time as a couple - like adult intimate nice quality time together.” she said.
“And I feel like we haven’t done that coming up to a year now,” Molly added.
Billie Eilish ends ties with Wasserman after reports of unethical behavior and sudden breakups
Matthew Perry’s family looks forward to justice after several arrests were taken into police custody
The Earl of Wessex has just a week to go until the big announcement
Christina Aguilera gets candid about her experience with motherhood
The Duchess of Sussex made a stylish impression in a navy 'summer suit
Adele shares her views on Chappell Roan at Munich’s Messe München