Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest move leaves Royal staff fuming

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched their four-day tour of Colombia, but their latest venture has already caused a stir among royal circles.



Although the Sussexes are no longer official members of the royal family, they are continuing their high-profile, royal-style tours in a personal capacity, with Colombia being their second major trip of 2024.

The couple’s visit is focused on promoting digital literacy and mental health awareness, with Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez highlighting their agenda to engage with local schools and communities.

Márquez emphasized that Harry and Meghan will have the chance to connect with a diverse range of Colombians, including elders, youth, and women who represent the country's aspirations.

Despite the positive mission, the tour has not been received universally well. Senior royal and palace staff have reportedly been left "bewildered" by the couple’s decision to pursue these semi-regal tours, raising eyebrows and stirring discussion within the Palace.

Royal author Tom Quinn has sparked controversy with his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to tour Colombia.

Speaking to the Mirror, he revealed that the couple’s acceptance of the invitation has triggered "bewilderment, concern, and irritation" among senior royals in the UK.

Quinn criticized Harry and Meghan for what he perceives as a desperate attempt to maintain their brand and relevance, suggesting that their willingness to visit Colombia—a country with one of the highest murder rates in South America in 2023—shows a reckless disregard for their safety.

The royal expert's remarks underscore the growing unease within royal circles regarding the Sussexes' ongoing high-profile activities.