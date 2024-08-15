Adele gushes over ‘spectacular’ Chappell Roan for her amazing playlist 6)

Adele praises rising star Chappell Roan: Deets inside

Adele has recently gushed over Chappell Roan for her “brilliant” playlist.



Speaking at Munich’s Messe München on August 14, the Hello hit-maker spoke candidly about the new sensation, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz.



“I heard a song a little while ago at my birthday, and I loved it, and it was on one of my friend’s playlists,” said the 36-year-old.

Adele continued, “And then, I went down a rabbit hole on Monday. All day long,” while giving reference to Chapelle in a fan-posted footage to X (formerly Twitter).

The Skyfall crooner mentioned, “She is spectacular, and it turns out, she’s not just got one song. She’s got, like, seven brilliant songs.”

“I think she’s absolutely amazing,” remarked the songstress.

Adele revealed, “I’m very excited for her, but my friend also said she’s a bit scared. So, do what you gotta do, baby girl, but you’re phenomenal.”

“Anyway, that’s all I’ve done this week is discover Chappell Roan,” she concluded.

Adele’s remarks came after Chappell mentioned she felt overwhelmed by her fame in a TikTok clip shared in June.

“I'm reflecting on my life and the past couple of weeks have been cuckoo,” stated Chappell.

However, she noted, “What's so reassuring and so sick is — the pop girls that you and I have loved our whole lives or have been stans [of] the past two or three years — a lot of them have reached out and are so supportive and girl's girls.”

Chappell disclosed she’s “impressed by the way the girls are supporting each other in the pop industry”.

“To have people I look up to reach out and offer like a friend or help, I don't know, it's just sick and it makes me believe in the world,” she added.