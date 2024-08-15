Kate Middleton shares delightful message for royal as Harry, Meghan arrive in Colombia

Prince William and Kate Middleton have followed in King Charles' footsteps to send a message to much-loved royal after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Colombia on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared few adorable pictures of Princess Anne to mark her 74th birthday just hour after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their much-talked trip.

In their public birthday message to the Princess Royal, who's celebrating her big day with her family, Kate and William wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal!"

The post was accompanied by three pictures of Zara Tindall's mother.

Kate and William reacted to the King's message by sending their own to the Princess Royal. The monarch, 75, made a public tribute to his younger sister this morning on social media.



Princess Anne and King Charles are seen together in two of the pictures, one as children and the second taken at the monarch's Coronation.

It comes less than two weeks after King Charles, William and Kate failed to publicly acknowledge Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's birthday.

The Duchess celebrated her birthday privately with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, alongside her husband Prince Harry in the US on August 4. The couple are currently in Colombia on four-day visit.

