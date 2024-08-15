Pete Davidson exits mental health facility two weeks after check-in

Pete Davidson checks out of mental facility

Pete Davidson seemed to heal from his mental struggles much sooner than expected.



The comic reportedly checked out of the mental health facility he got himself admitted to just two weeks ago.

According to The US Sun, the Saturday Night Live alum got himself out of the anonymous institution “the other day.”

According to sources of the outlet, there is no confirmed reason why the comedian was looking mental help in the first place, but he claimed he got admitted after he had “gotten rid of everyone who once surrounded him.”

The publication added that “everyone” close to Davidson is “done” with him.

“He got rid of his assistant and best friend after he was the best man at his wedding,” the insider further explained. “He’s become a ghost to his circle of friends.”

The source also accused Davidson, 30, of being difficult to work with his nonprofessional behaviour, leading to the cancelation of at least one of his projects.

“He’s he’s too much of a headache. He’s just really hard to deal with, not showing up to meetings,” they alleged.

There hasn’t been any addressing from either Davidson or his representative’s on the matter.