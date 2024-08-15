Halle Berry claims Blake Lively asked to reprise ‘Storm’ in Deadpool & Wolverine

Halle Berry on cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Halle Berry revealed that despite Blake Lively once asked her to reprise the role of “Storm” in Ryan Reynolds’ latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine, why she didn’t play the role.



The 58-year-old actress claimed in an interview with the Comicbook that Lively, 36, once came up to her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show with the idea for her to reprise her role of Storm from the X-men movies in her husband’s blockbuster movie.

Berry said that she may have received the offer, but only when Reynolds, 47, himself would have presented it to her, which he never did.

“Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me,” she said.

The actress’ revelation came after she confirmed to the outlet that her cameo in the Marvel crossover was never a discussion.

However, Berry aka Storm, co-starred alongside Reynolds, aka Deadpool and Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine in the X-men movies.