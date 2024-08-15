Clint Eastwood's son Scott shares family update after Christina Sandera’s death

Scott Eastwood, Clint Eastwood's son on family after Christina Sandera's death

Scott Eastwood, son of movie star Clint Eastwood shared an update on the Eastwood family’s condition after the death of the latter’s longtime partner Christina Sandera died at the age of 61.



“Everyone is great,” Scott told E! News.

Scott, who will be seen on the big screen in thriller- drama 1992 Aug. 30, also provided an update on his father Clint and how he is processing the loss.

“He is doing OK. Thank you for asking,” he told the outlet.

Christina, Clint's girlfriend of 10 years, passed away due to a heart attack on July 18, as per the Monterey County Health Department report to The Post.

According to the outlet, her death certificate stated that her immediate cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia while atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, which is generally caused when plaque build’s up in the heart's arteries, was also listed as a contributing factor.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman,” Clint said in a heartfelt tribute July 17, per The Hollywood Reporter, following Christina's passing. “I will miss her very much.”