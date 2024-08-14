Shah Rukh Khan opens up about not doing a Hollywood movie

Shah Rukh Khan on why he has not gone to Hollywood

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has recently explained why he didn’t go for a Hollywood movie.



Speaking to Variety at Locarno, the Devdas actor revealed, “I think it’s the world’s greatest and biggest cinema in terms of reach and how people watch it. I don’t think I’m in a position to choose and put conditions, but yes, when an opportunity arises — I hope I can speak English well enough.”

“And, I don’t want to sound uppity, but it should be a role worthy of the status the Indian audience has given me. It should not let down,” said the 58-year-old.

SRK continued, “I come across as very flippant and happy-go-lucky, but I fully respect and realise the amount of adulation I have, how people adore me.”

“People look up to what I do. People have given me too much respect. People have given me and my family everything that I have, people of India and all around the world, Indians and people from the subcontinent,” mentioned the Pathaan actor.

SRK noted, “There’s a respect that I need to keep when I play a role in any film, whether it’s a Hindi film or a South Indian film or a Marathi film or a French film or a Hollywood film.”

“So, I don’t think anybody’s offered me that kind of role, yet. I don’t have an agent there. I’ve not also gone looking for it, to be honest,” pointed out the Jawan actor.

Reflecting on where he wanted to see Indian cinema, SRK stated, “My dream is to get that one Indian film to be seen with the kind of audience that a big Hollywood film is seen, whether I’m part of it as an actor, as a light man, as a producer, as a writer, as a presenter.”

“I just want an Indian story to be accepted worldwide, and hopefully I can be a small part of it,” added the actor.