Justin Baldoni says 'It Ends With Us' crew has split teams over Blake Lively issue

Justin Baldoni is described as 'dedicated and nice' according to sources.

Tensions behind the scenes of It Ends With Us have surfaced, with reports indicating that the film’s cast and crew are not universally supporting Blake Lively.

Sources suggest that many on the team believe director and star Justin Baldoni has been creatively sidelined.

Recent weeks have seen mounting speculation about significant "creative differences" and conflicts among the co-stars, who are now pursuing separate press tours.

However, production insiders have dismissed rumors that the entire cast is backing Lively. Instead, they describe Baldoni as a "generally nice guy" who was deeply invested in the project.

The timing of these revelations is notable, coming just hours after The Hollywood Reporter reported that he has hired a crisis PR manager, the same consultant who worked with Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Rumors of conflict between the stars of It Ends With Us have intensified on social media, particularly after fans noticed that Justin was absent from recent press events promoting the film.

Speculation about tension grew when fans observed that Baldoni and Blake Lively did not pose together for photos at the film’s premiere.

TMZ has reported that the set was fraught with creative struggles, with sources suggesting Lively was keen to be recognized as a creative force.

Meanwhile, Page Six highlighted an "extremely difficult" environment on set, noting that Lively felt personally uncomfortable during filming.

According to insiders, the cast reportedly did not engage with Baldoni at the premiere.