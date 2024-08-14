Prince Harry and Meghan’s Colombia visit: Fresh insights on their travel plans

Prince Harry and Meghan to attend Afro-Colombian Petronio Alvarez festival.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to make a splash in Colombia as part of their upcoming South American tour.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the vibrant Petronio Alvarez Festival in Cali, running from August 14 to 19.

This festival celebrates Afro-Colombian culture with a rich lineup of music, food, drinks, and a fashion show.

The Mayor of Cali shared the exciting news at a tourism forum in Cartagena, revealing that Harry and Meghan will spend a day exploring the city.

In addition to enjoying the festival, the couple will visit San Basilio de Palenque, the first free African town in the Americas, further highlighting their commitment to engaging with Colombia’s cultural heritage and social initiatives.

Nestled in the foothills of the Montes de María, southeast of Cartagena, San Basilio de Palenque stands as a remarkable historical gem.

Founded in the seventeenth century by escaped slaves seeking refuge, this walled community is unique among the palenques for its enduring legacy.

Recognized by UNESCO in 2005 as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity, San Basilio de Palenque is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage.

The community speaks Palenquero, a distinctive Spanish-based Creole language, marking it as the only one of its kind in Latin America.

This vibrant and resilient town continues to be a living testament to the history and resilience of its founders.