Rob Schneider humbles down after daughter Elle King’s ‘toxic’ claims

Rob Schneider apologise to daughter Elle King

Rob Schneider seems to have been humbled after his daughter Elle King criticised him for his parenting.



The Grown Ups star apologised to King after she called him “toxic” and accused him of sending her to fat camp as a child.

“Fun being a parent isn't it?” he said in a teaser for an upcoming interview with Tucker Carlson.

“I want to just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed and clearly I wasn't and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings.”

He added, “I love you completely, I love you entirely and I just want you to be well and happy, with you and your beautiful baby Lucky. I wish you the best.”

Schneider further continued, “I feel terrible and I just want you to know that I don't take anything you say personally.”

“All I want for her is to be happy and heal from this,” he added.

The Big Stan alum’s apology came after his daughter labelled the former Saturday Night Live cast member, 60, “not nice” slamming him for his negative comments about the LGTBQ+ community.

She also claimed King shared that she can go “four or five years without talking” to the actor, sharing that she “doesn’t want to be associated” with him in any way.