Nick Jonas reveals how parenthood inspired his latest film

Nick Jonas shares his stance on parenthood

Nick Jonas reflects on parenthood, sharing how being a father to Malti Marie changed his perspective on everything.

During an exclusive with PEOPLE at the premiere of his new film The Good Half on Tuesday, August 13, Jonas shared his stance on parenting since he welcomed his daughter two years ago.

The Rockstar, who shares his daughter with his wife Priyanka Chopra, explained, "I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything. That's a natural thing obviously that will happen."

"My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her, absolutely a goal. And this movie for sure is one of those.”

Jonas was joined by his 42-year-old wife, who came out to support him on Tuesday.

His co-stars were also in attendance at the premiere, including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, Elisabeth Shue, and director Robert Schwartzman.

The Good Half, which is an American drama film, initially premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2023.