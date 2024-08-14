Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry’s surprising position in royal family

Meghan Markle, who entered the royal fold in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry, discovered some shocking ways of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex began to notice some odd things concerning her husband soon after they wed in 2018, which led to issues turning into a full-blown rift, a royal biographer claimed.

While Meghan was not jealous but she was quick to notice the unfair treatment Prince Harry was getting even when he “deserved more,” according to Robert Jobson's book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, via New York Post.

Meghan was instantly “taken aback” by inequality between Harry and Prince William.

“It is understood that when Meghan and Harry had gone round to have drinks at William and Catherine’s apartment, while they were still living at Nottingham Cottage opposite, Meghan had been ‘taken aback’ at the disparity between the brothers.”

“‘I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was really surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living,’ said a close source,” Jobson continued.

“‘It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the two couples.’”

Prince Harry had been living in the smallest properties at Windsor, Nottingham Cottage, which consisted of two rooms and a single bathroom.

The couple moved to Frogmore Cottage after their marriage, but that was also taken away following their exit from senior royal positions in 2020.