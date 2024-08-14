Justin Baldoni's new move to quell fued with ‘It Ends With Us’ cast

Justin Baldoni did not posed with any of his 'It Ends With Us' co stars at the NYC premiere

It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni has reportedly hired crisis public relations manager Melissa Nathan from The Agency Group to mitigate rumours of a feud with his co-stars.

These speculations emerged after the film's record-breaking theatrical release, with fans on TikTok and other platforms noticing what they believe to be tension between Baldoni and Blake Lively.

According to People, Baldoni’s behaviour at the New York premiere on August 6 fueled these rumours. He was only photographed with his wife, Emily, and notably, he did not appear in any photos with the rest of the cast, including Lively, Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer, and Jenny Slate.

He also skipped group promotional activities, such as the London premiere and the cast's introduction of the film at the early screening.

Given the nature of the film, where Baldoni and Lively portray a couple in an abusive relationship, some industry insiders have suggested that the off-screen dynamic between the actors might reflect the method, per Deadline.

However, sources close to the film indicate that Baldoni and Lively's lack of rapport may simply be a result of colleagues not getting along outside of work.

Baldoni’s decision to hire a crisis PR manager suggests he is keen to manage the narrative and address the growing public speculation surrounding his relationships with his co-stars.

It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, premiered in cinemas on Friday, August 9