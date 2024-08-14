Prince Andrew suffers fresh setback as tension with King Charles grows

Prince Andrew in trouble after fresh warning

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father Prince Andrew in hot water as a new picture from upcoming TV series is out amid his growing tension with King Charles over royal lodge.

The Duke of York is said to be in great pain as Amazon Prime has shared a first look at Michael Sheen, playing Andrew, in the streaming service’s new series, "A Very Royal Scandal", dropping on September 19.



The show will reportedly document the disgraced royal's infamous Newsnight interview from November 2019, with Emily Maitlis being played by Ruth Wilson.



The show is set to focus on the real-life 2019 interview between Maitlis and Andrew over the accusations he faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Guiffre.

It "follows the action of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the leadup to the interview, the groundbreaking event itself and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever," according to the synopsis.



Andrew was flayed for defending his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his failure to mention Epstein’s victims during the interview.

Back in April, Netflix released its own dramatisation of the events with Scoop, starring Rufus Sewell as Andrew and Gillian Anderson as Maitlis, who's an executive producer on A Very Royal Scandal, and the series "is understood to be told more from her perspective".

In the 2019 interview, King Charles III spoke out for the first time about his friendship with Epstein and allegations that he had sex with Virginia Guiffre when she was 17.



In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stripped the Duke of York of his military titles and patronages amid Guiffre’s civil sexual assault lawsuit that has since been settled out of court for an undisclosed amount with the Duke of York making no admission of guilt.