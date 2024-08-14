JoJo Siwa teases unique idea to celebrate special bond with Tyler Cameron

JoJo Siwa and Tyler Cameron joked to get tattoos of each other's face to commemorate their platonic love

JoJo Siwa revealed she and her "best friend" Tyler Cameron made plans to strengthen their friendship bond with a permanent thing.

The 21-year-old dancer candidly shared on the episode of her podcast JoJo Siwa Now on August 13 that she and her Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test co-star joke about getting tattoos of each other’s faces.

"We have a joke that we're gonna get tattoos of each other on our foot, and I'm gonna get a picture of his face, and he's gonna get a picture of mine," she remembered.

"Like, he's just that one for me. And I f----ing love that dude with all of my heart," the songstress added.

During the latest episode of the podcast, she gushed over his fast friend, recalling that they both grew closer after meeting each other on the Special Forces show and that now she couldn’t imagine her life without him.

"Ty gives me a lot of reassurance within myself," Siwa shared. "He's such a good best friend. He keeps me young and lively for sure."

"I mean, we obviously have a 10-year age gap, but he's just a fun best friend for me, and he's really been there for me in times when I need," she added.

Siwa noted that her pairing with the Bachelorette alum, whom she called her "family," was also unexpected for her as well.