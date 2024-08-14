Cher’s memoir will dish on estranged son Elijah, 'controlling' ex Sonny: Report

Cher will release part one of her two-part memoir in November and part two in 2025

Cher is ready to tell all in a bold two-part memoir that promises to shake up the music and movie worlds.

The Hollywood icon, 78, is set to release the first volume of her much-anticipated memoir in November, with a second instalment slated for 2025.

The memoir is bound to be explosive; an insider told Radar Online that despite initially being “too chicken,” Cher is ready to give all the details from her catalogue of A-List relationships to her shaky relationship with her children.

The source revealed that Cher will “dive into her issues with [her first husband] Sonny Bono,” as well as what the outlet noted was his “controlling behaviour.” She will also address her “chaotic” childhood and “difficult relationship” with her mother.

The memoirs will also touch on sensitive family matters, including Cher's mixed feelings about her son Chaz's transition and her rocky relationship with her younger son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Some of these wounds are still fresh, as Cher is currently in a stalemate with Elijah after a long legal battle to take him under his conservatorship over concern for his financial wellbeing and substance abuse, which Elijah has vehemently contested.

Though Cher is concerned about “how people are going to take” the details of her personal life, she is determined to be “transparent.”

“This is her story, and it’s the only one she knows,” the source noted.

Fans can also expect some juicy details about her past relationships with Hollywood heavyweights like Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.