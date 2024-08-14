Justin Baldoni talks ‘friction’ on set of Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’

Rumours of a clash between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been circulating

Justin Baldoni is setting the record straight about the rumored tension on the set of It Ends With Us between him and co-star Blake Lively.



During an interview with ELLE UK, Baldoni, 40, opened up about the challenges he faced while acting in and directing the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

‘There are all these things that happen every day on set, there’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this,” Baldoni admitted. However, he chose to find a silver lining.

“At the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that created beautiful art,” he noted.

The Jane the Virgin actor further explained, “Everything in life needs friction to grow. And look, we created something so beautiful and so magical, and it was hard, and it was worth it at the same time. And I grew so much as both a filmmaker, an actor and as a person throughout this experience.”

Despite the rumored feud, Baldoni had nothing but praise for Lively, describing her as a "creative powerhouse" and comparing her to a Ferrari.

“You’re like acting with somebody who’s like a Ferrari of an actor,” Baldoni shared. “She touched so many aspects of this production, and everything she touched she made better.”