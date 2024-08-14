Taylor Swift’s fans face restrictions after Vienna Threat

Taylor Swift’s fans face changes before shows in London

Taylor Swift’s fans are now restricted from gathering unticketed outside Wembley Stadium to celebrate for the pop singer’s upcoming five-night stint in London.



Following the cancellation of Swift's three shows in Vienna by local authorities a week ago, over an alleged bomb threat by terrorists, the venue updated its website to notify fans of this additional safety precaution.

After the cancellation, a representative for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed there was “nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” according to a report from USA Today.

Wembley Stadium announced that “no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” and fans without tickets will be asked to “move on.”

Camping also has been banned at the stadium.

Additionally, the stadium would open earlier than usual for ticketed concertgoers. The venue announced that early entrance would begin at 3:30 local time on August 15 and would be available for all five dates.

It is also anticipated that Raye, Suki Waterhouse, Raye, and Paramore would perform as the opening acts.