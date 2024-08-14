Selena Gomez fuels Benny Blanco engagement rumours with flashy new pic

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating for a year now

Selena Gomez is adding fuel to rumours she’s engaged to Benny Blanco.

After first sparking the rumours last week with a suspicious mirror selfie concealing her ring finger, the pop star, 32, ditched the subtlety with her latest picture and flashed gold on that finger.

On Monday, August 12, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram to share photographs interacting with students in a classroom as part of a Rare Impact Fun program.

As she sat across a group of teens with her arms folded on the table, a band could be seen around her ring finger. The gold band makes another appearance in a photo where she's flipping through a book.

The couple — who have been dating for a year now — have been fueling engagement rumours for some time now.

In July, gossip site Deuxmoi first ignited the speculation when they reported that an “A-list actress and semi-retired singer” had recently gotten engaged.

In early August, the rumours spread like wildfire when Gomez shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories; a strategically placed double heart emoji covered her left hand.

An engagement wouldn’t be too far-fetched for the lovebirds, as both Gomez and Blanco have publicly expressed desire to settle down and have a family.