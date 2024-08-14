Dr. Dre’s not-so-musical plans for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Dr. Dre revealed new plans for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Dr. Dre revealed planning to try out for archery in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.



The 59-year-old rapper told Entertainment Tonight that he has thought of his debut in the Olympic Games with the shooting sport.

“I’m dead-ass serious,” Dre said as he showed off his practice of archery skills in a video on his phone, holding it up to the camera.

Dre shared that he started “playing around” with archery when he was in junior high.

“I stopped for a while and my son bought me a set-up — I don’t know if it was for my birthday or Father’s Day or something like that — so I have it set up in my backyard,” he explained.

Dre also said that he has to practise at 77 feet to qualify for the Olympics, but he’s already playing at 90 feet.

“Wouldn’t that be interesting to go? Especially with it being here in L.A., and win a gold medal,” he said.

“I feel like I can do anything,” he added.

Dre is not the only new thing that may happen at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as there are also going to be five new sports.

As per Us Weekly, in 2028, flag football and squash will both make their debuts, cricket and lacrosse as lacrosse sixes will return. Both softball and baseball are scheduled to reappear as mixed sports in two events, women's softball and men's baseball.