Prince Harry moves to tears after receiving sad news from UK

Prince Harry loses relative in UK

Prince Harry is said to be in tears as he's set to miss the funeral of his relative in the UK.

​Robert Fellowes - husband of Princess Dian's sister Lady Jane and former Private Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II - died on July 29 , but the Duke won't attend the final service of his uncle.

Sources close to the Duke have said it's "very sad" that Harry is not planning to return to the UK for the funeral of his uncle.



"Harry is heartbroken that he can not attend the funeral of his mother's close relative and grandmother's former loyal aide over security issues amid his ongoing battle with Home Office, a source close to the Duke has claimed.

Fellowes took the palace’s side in the power struggle over then-Prince Charles’ failing marriage causing Diana’s relationship with her sister to inevitably suffer.



Meanwhile, a friend of Harry told Daily Beast: "It’s just all very sad. The idea that he wouldn’t be there to support Jane in her grief would have been unimaginable a few years ago."



Some outlets have claimed that Harry is not returning for the funeral due to the fact that he no longer feels safe on British soil having been stripped of automatic security while in the country.

However, few others believe Prince William's younger brother Harry was no great fan of Fellowes personally, he did reconcile with Jane as she gave a reading at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

On the other hand, Meghan and Harry are determined to visit to 'crime-ravaged' Colombia this month to support an initiative aimed at combatting violence against children.



It comes after Harry's Chief of Staff has left his role. Josh Kettler took up the senior post working with Harry in May ahead of the Sussexes’ tour to Nigeria. Kettler was hired on a trial basis and the decision to part ways was mutual, with both sides agreeing it was not the correct fit.