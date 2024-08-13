King Charles makes sincere plea to Harry, Meghan as monarchy struggles

King Charles is set to make a big decision as the monarchy is currently struggling due to the royal health woes.



A royal commentator, Alex Armstrong, told GB News that the Monarch needs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to extend helping hands to the ailing King.

For the unversed, the couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and since then, the two have started building their life in the US.

He said, "I personally would really love Harry to come back to the UK, and I would love it if Meghan would come with him and be a changed persona."



Alex added, "It would be a good thing if she came back as a proper royal to do duties. In an ideal scenario, we'd have Harry back here with his kids and his wife and be proper royals."

Speaking of the health concerns of King Charles and Princess Kate as both key figures are battling cancer, the TV presenter claimed that the royal family "needs" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "step up" in the difficult phase of the monarchy.

The television personality believes that it is high time for Prince William's youngest brother to return to his homeland and become a source of comfort to his cancer-stricken father and the future Queen of England.



It is important to mention that these comments came amid Harry and Meghan's upcoming visit to Colombia.

Reports revealed that the Montecito couple will be starting their tour on Thursday which will help them garner the spotlight.