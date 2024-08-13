Angelina Jolie steps out for first time after son Pax’s harrowing accident

Angelina Jolie was seen at LAX on Sunday, August 11, her first public appearance since her son Pax's e-bike accident on July 29.

The 49-year-old actress, who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, wore an all-black ensemble.

Pax, 20, was recently released from the ICU after the harrowing incident.

The Eternals star was reportedly "shocked and worried" upon learning of her son Pax's e-bike crash in late July.

Pax, who is estranged from his father Brad Pitt, was involved in an accident where he hit the back of a stopped car at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard.

As Pax recovers, the actress is believed to be by his side, providing support, while Brad is said to be "heartbroken" at being left out of the situation.

At the airport, Angelina Jolie exuded glamour in black sunglasses, a designer tote, and espadrille sandals.

Her blonde-highlighted hair cascaded down her chest, and her red-manicured hands added a pop of color to her sleek, all-black ensemble.

According to a source, Pax Jolie-Pitt is still recovering from the e-bike crash and is currently feeling uncomfortable.

He is expected to require additional treatments in the future.

The crash was particularly concerning as Pax hit his head on the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The source said that he is “very lucky” to not have more significant injuries. “It could have been much worse [because] he didn't wear a helmet,” the person said.

For those unversed, Jolie and Pitt’s son was rushed to the hospital on July 29 after sustaining a head injury following a harrowing crash in Los Angeles.