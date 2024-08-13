Taylor Swift’s high-profile ex announces engagement to chart-topping singer

Taylor Swift's ex Conor Kennedy announces engagement

Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s son Conor Kennedy is tying the knot with the love of his life.

The 30-year-old, who enjoyed a whirlwind romance with the Anti-hero hitmaker in 2012, got engaged to Brazilian singer Giulia Be after two years of dating.

The couple took to their Instagram to share the big news with fans and followers in a heart-warming update.

The joint post featured the couple’s happy moments as they danced along in a candlelit room, flaunting Giulia’s dazzling ring.

His girlfriend gushed in the video, adding, “I literaly can’t believe this.”

While she wrote in the caption, “Easiest yes of all time.”

According to Page Six, Conor got down on one knee to ask for Giulia’s hand in marriage after they started dating in 2022.

In addition, the two have been living together ever since Giulia relocated from Rio de Janeiro to Los Angeles.

Conor’s fiancé, who has several Portuguese chart-toppers, appeared in the Netflix film Depois do Universo.

For the unversed, Conor and Taylor had a brief but intense romance shortly before the release of her iconic album, Red.