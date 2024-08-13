Drew Barrymore reveals '50 First Dates' was originally set to end in heartbreak

Barrymore played amnesiac Lucy while Sandler played her love interest Henry

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore’s iconic film 50 First Dates almost didn’t have its happily ever after.

As the beloved romantic comedy approaches its 20th anniversary, Barrymore, 49, revealed on her eponymous daytime talk show that the film’s conclusion was initially much darker.

Barrymore recalled the original ending when co-host Ross Mathews asked her whether any of her movies had a different ending before release. She replied that the original ending of "50 First Kisses" — as the film was called at the time — was one that “always sticks in my mind [sic].”

50 First Dates follows the love story of Lucy (Barrymore), who suffers from anterograde amnesia, and Henry (Adam Sandler), who is determined to win her heart despite her memory resetting every day. While the movie ends on a heartwarming note — with the couple starting a family despite Lucy’s condition — that wasn’t always the plan.

Barrymore shared, “The original ending was her saying, ‘You should go and live your life, because this is no life here. And he goes away, as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant and he just sits down and says, ‘Hi, I’m Henry.’ And the film ends.”

Mathews was visibly shocked by the somber twist, expressing his relief and gratitude that the film didn’t take that turn.

"Thank you for changing it," he exclaimed to Barrymore, echoing the sentiments of many fans who have cherished the film's happier conclusion.