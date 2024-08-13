Blackpink's Lisa gushes about acting debut 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Blackpink's Lisa “super excited” about 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Blackpink's Lisa is “super excited” about her acting debut in season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series, The White Lotus.



Lisa seems to be following in the footsteps of her bandmate Jennie by starting her career with the comedy-drama series.

Fortunately, the new season takes place in Thailand, the birthplace of the 27-year-old popstar. The singer told Elle that she is happy to get back home and near her family, getting the chance to “have Thai food every day” while filming her TV debut.

Lisa also expressed her love for the series, and creator Mike White.

“I think he’s a genius,” the singer gushed, remembering how she felt when she got the role.

“I think I cried. I was with my friends, my mom's friends, and my mom as well, but I didn’t tell them that I auditioned for it.”

She added, “I'm super excited and nervous, because it's my first acting project. So I was happy for a second, and then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, wait, how am I going to deliver this?’”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lisa got enrolled in acting classes for the role, and has kept it hidden if she will also showcase her musical talent in the series.

“It’s pretty new to me,” she said of acting to Elle, “but I think it's similar to shooting music videos...I'm excited for my fans to see it. I feel like people are going to fall in love with Thailand even more.”