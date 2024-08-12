Beatrice, Zara Tindall decide to mend rifts between Meghan and Royal Family

The Sussexes officially vacated their royal residence in July 2023

Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall are set to play crucial roles in reconciling Meghan Markle with the Royal Family, according to a royal commentator.

As cousins of Prince Harry, Beatrice and Zara are aware of the strained relationship between Harry, Meghan, and the monarchy, which has worsened in recent years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 and have since criticized various members of the monarchy through TV interviews, documentaries, and Harry’s autobiography, Spare.

Despite these tensions, Beatrice and Zara are eager to mend the rift and improve relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, as reported by Ian Pelham Turner.

He told Fox: "Beatrice and Zara both want the Royal Family to be seen in the best possible light."

The royal commentator continued: "Both have strong values and common sense.

"They are out of the maelstrom of William and Harry and are good at building bridges and calming situations.

"This could be an effective force in bringing the brothers back together and finding a way forward with Meghan [Markle] and the children."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationships with senior members of the monarchy have deteriorated significantly.

In 2023, following the release of Harry's autobiography, Spare, King Charles requested that the couple leave their royal residence. The book included several criticisms of prominent Royal Family members, such as Queen Camilla, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes officially vacated their royal residence in July 2023 and have not established a new base in the UK since leaving Frogmore Cottage. Although Prince Harry has made several trips to London since their eviction, he has stayed in hotels rather than at any Royal Family residence.

The Duchess of Sussex has not visited the UK since September 2022 and is unlikely to return soon. In a recent ITV interview, Harry mentioned that he felt uncomfortable bringing Meghan Markle to the UK due to security concerns.