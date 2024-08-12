Prince Harry brutally mocked by top Hollywood comedian

Joe Rogan has poked fun at the Duke of Sussex during his latest Netflix comedy special.

The popular podcaster accused Prince William's younger brother Harry of "talking s**t" about him in the past before mimicking his accent live on stage, according to Express UK.

The 57-year-old’s show - Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats which was initially streamed live on August 4 from the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas - marked the first time in six years that he’d delivered a stand-up routine in front of a live audience.

The comedian, during the one-hour 17-minute programme, made numerous jokes regarding the Covid vaccination, the transgender community and Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry have seemingly become materials for comedy shows as all their stunts, that fail to attract praise for themselves, give a hit to live shows.

This is not the first time Meghan and Harry have been mocked by a comedian as the couple have been butt of the joke for last few years.