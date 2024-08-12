Blake Lively ‘excited’ to meet her childhood idol Emma Bunton

Blake Lively in awe of Emma Bunton: Watch

Blake Lively has recently expressed her excitement after meeting her childhood idol Emma Bunton.



During an appearance on Heart Radio’s Heart Sundays on August 11, the It Ends With Us actress revealed she used to “dress up as Baby Spice quite often”.

Blake told Emma, “I’m just such a big fan!”

“So, I must admit, I did see a picture of you once, did you dress up as me?” replied Emma.

Blake admitted, “Quite often! That was like my first experience with like, I was never and still not somebody who like wants to be famous.”

The Green Lantern actress mentioned, “I’m grateful for all the things that it brings me but like I’m a shy person.”

Emma responded, “I get that actually. I absolutely, I totally understand.”

Blake then said, “I just was like, you know I can like be big when you know. But I went to your concert, I was ten, so I was tiny and blonde and I think they thought I was you.”

“And I got really excited. Can I ask a weird question? Can I take a picture of you wearing my necklace? Then my necklace is minted with you, like it’s actually been on you,” stated The Shallows actress.

Emma added, “Absolutely!”

Emma asked, “If we could do anything else in the world, apart from what we do in our lives what would you do?”

Blake quipped, “Can I not say be a Spice Girl? Am I like allowed to say that? Because that would be crazy. The outfits you wore, the way you guys expressed yourself.”

“Aside from all of that there’s the bubble gum and the candy of it all, but women showing up for each other,” continued the Gossip Girl alum.

Blake added, “I was raised in a time when the Spice Girls came to their power, women were always pit against each other. So, it was like the first and longest example in my life hood of ‘no’ we can show up for each other.”



