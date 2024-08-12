Kit Harington opens up about his sobriety journey before becoming a parent

Kit Harington addresses sobriety journey be

Kit Harington has recently opened up about his sobriety journey before having children.

In a new interview with GQ, Kit, who shares two children with wife Rose Leslie, shared he became “an entirely different person,” after having children.

“I was so lucky I got sober before having kids because at one time it felt physically and emotionally impossible for me not to drink again,” explained the Game of Thrones star.

Kit told the outlet, “Before getting sober, I would stare in the mirror and call myself a (expletive). I'd hate myself.”

“I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done. I couldn't be proud,” remarked the actor.

Kit mentioned, “So the fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person.”

The Eternals actor pointed out that his relationship with “alcohol felt like a huge monkey” on his back which “weighed me down”.

Kit however admitted he could guarantee he would not “fall off the wagon,” and may have “a messy, chaotic relapse”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV star shared what it felt like to be a parent.

“I say this with love for myself – I'm quite self-centred. I think I'm a generous person and a loving person [too],” remarked the 37-year-old.

Kit added, “But with kids, you just don't get to be self-centred. They strip you of it. And that’s an amazing gift. Kids are ultimately completely self-centred.”

“They don't think about anyone else but themselves,” added the actor.