King Charles releases new message as Harry feud escalates: 'Start new journey'

King Charles issued a new statement just a few days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour to Colombia, which reportedly left the Monarch upset.

On August 12, Buckingham Palace celebrated the International Youth Day with a meaningful message. Charles' 'The Prince's Trust' have been playing an incredible role in uplifting the youngsters.

The statement reads, "Today is #InternationalYouthDay! We’re proud to support thousands of exceptional young people each year, giving them the opportunity to start a personal journey to develop essential skills and confidence to find a job or start a business."

"If you’re looking for your next step, check out our link in bio. We’re here for you."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles is reportedly distress since Harry announced his visit to 'scandal-hit' Colombia.



Several royal experts have been questioning the double standards of the Duke, who claimed that the UK is not safe for him and his family, but he is all set to visit the South American country, leaving the cancer-stricken Charles shocked.