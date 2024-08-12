'Squid Game' season 2 teaser unveils Gi-hun’s return with new contenders

Lee Jung-jae reprises his role as Seong Gi-hun, the sole survivor from Season 1

Netflix has just released the first teaser for the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game.



On Sunday, August 11, the streaming giant dropped a tantalising 30-second clip, offering fans the first look at the upcoming instalment and confirming the return of Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, the sole survivor from Season one.

The teaser features faceless players in green tracksuits, gradually revealing each player's number on the back of their jacket.

The suspense builds until the camera finally focuses on Gi-hun’s iconic #456 patch. Then he turns around, facing the camera with a stoic expression.

Shrouded in low-lit, dramatic visuals, the teaser sets the stage for the long-awaited sophomore season, arriving three years after Gi-hun’s victory in the original series.

Once again, Gi-hun finds himself drawn into the mysterious survival game, entering as a different, more serious character intent on seeking revenge.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously hinted that Season two will explore Gi-hun's transformation and quest for vengeance. He will face a new set of life-or-death challenges alongside fresh participants, all vying for the massive prize of 45.6 billion won.

The upcoming season of Squid Game will premiere on December 26, followed by the third and final season, which is set to debut in 2025.