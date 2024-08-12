Miley Cyrus reduced to tears after accepting Disney Legends Award

Miley Cyrus gets emotional while accepting Disney Legends Award

Miley Cyrus broke down in tears while she was honoured with Disney Legends Award at D23 Expo 2024.



The multi-hyphenate star, who played Hannah Montana on the teen sitcom of the same name, delivered an emotional acceptance speech on Sunday, August 11.

Reflecting her time on the Disney show, the Grammy-award winning singer expressed gratitude for her fans, who made her “dream a reality” during the company’s biennial fan convention.

Cyrus, who received a standing ovation for dedicating most crucial years of her life to the show, was introduced with a rendition of Hannah Montana theme track Best of Both Worlds.

Meanwhile, Country singer Lainey Wilson thanked the 31-year-old star for “never being afraid to step outside the box.”

Cyrus began her speech with a nod to her iconic character Hannah.

She said, “A little bit of everything has changed but at the same time nothing has changed at all.

“I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality.

Referencing the 2006 Hannah Montana track, which featured on the show, she said, “To quote the legend herself, This Is The life.”