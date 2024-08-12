Kate Middleton, Prince William's surprise joint appearance delights fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William teamed up for an uplifting message for the delight of the many fans, especially Britons.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Kensington Palace social media to express their pride for the GB team that participated in 2024 Paris Olympics, taking some help from unlikely pal, rapper Snoop Dogg.

“Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey!” the caption read. “Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!”

The message concluded with, “Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer GB.”

Snoop opened the video congratulating the team and the video cut to the Kate and William, who was sporting a brand-new facial hair.

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB!” Kate said in the clip, wearing a casual white shirt with black stripes.

Then William, dressed in a blue polo shirt decorated with the Olympic rings, chimed in, “Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all.”

The video also featured messages from David Beckham and several other familiar faces.

Fans were delighted to see the couple make an appearance amid reports suggesting that Kate will continue to keep a low-profile amid her cancer battle.

“Snoop Dogg x Kensington Palace is the crossover we never knew we needed,” one user said.

Another wrote, “Great to Catherine again, and William unshaved haha, it’s been years since we’ve seen that, what a sight!”

“The Queen surprised us with James Bond and Paddington; William and Kate do the same now with Snoop Dog - brilliant GB,” a user chimed in.

“Catherine looks really well....and hello William with a beard,” enthused another.

“You both look amazing!!!!! Love the scruff W!!! Catherine you look stunning!!” praised one well-wisher.

While another simply said, “Great to see the Princess again.”