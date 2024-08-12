Christina Hall ‘will never give away peace’ amid Josh Hall divorce

Christina Hall on getting a 'life coach'

Christina Hall seems to be returning to life as she revealed she got a life coach and is feeling better than ever after a month she separated from her husband, Josh Hall.



“One month later … I finally have my appetite back,” the TV personality shared taking to her Instagram Story Friday, according to People.

“I’m exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home. Those poor kids adore me … anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

“I have a life coach and I made myself and her a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again,” she continued.

“I will say — if you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present.”

Christina, 41, shared about “laugh[ing] more” in the past few weeks and “work is going so good it feels like a dream.”

The mother of three explained she’s trying her best to keep a “positive mindset” for herself and believes the “rest will work itself out like it always does.”