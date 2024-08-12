Matt Damon shares important parenting strategy for raising daughters

Matt Damon reflects on raising four daughters

Matt Damon has recently shared parenting strategy while raising daughters.



“It's more in the sense of just marveling at how quickly it's passing,” said the Air actor in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Matt, who shares four daughters with wife Luciana Damon, mentioned, “It's like suddenly your kid's going to college, and it's at a blistering pace.”

Earlier this month, the Oppenheimer star spoke with host Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy and dished out best advice for being a “girl dad”.

“I don't know. I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful,” he said.

Matt told Andy, “I mean, ultimately, it's about building self-esteem.”

“You know, 99% of the decisions they make, you're not gonna be there, right?” added the actor.

When asked about bringing a boy home as a date, Matt replied, “I'm fine. I'm cool with that. You know what I mean?”

Andy questioned, “You don't turn all Boston, like, 'What are you doing with my daughter?’”

"No, no, no. That's like an old trope that I think people, you know, like to play up. You know, dads like to joke about it amongst each other I think sometimes, but no,” said the actor.