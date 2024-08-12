Adele shouts out Australian B-girl Raygun during Munich residency

Adele gushes about B-girl Raygun

Adele seems to have an Olympics favourite.



During her Munich residency on Saturday, August 10, the songstress gave a loving shout out to the Australian breakdancer’s viral routine that she performed at the global games.

“It’s all that me and my friends have been talking about,” Adele said of the dancer’s unique moves.

“I think it’s the best thing that’s happened at the Olympics, the entire time.”

Adele is evidently enjoying the Summer Olympics despite her hectic month-long schedule in a specially constructed outdoor stadium in the Bavarian city.

“I didn’t even know that breakdancing was even an Olympic sport these days. I think that’s f–king fantastic,” she said. “I can’t work out if it was a joke … If you haven’t seen it, please leave the show and Google it.”

The dancer, real name Rachael Gunn, faced criticism after falling to a 54-0 score in her three Olympic-caliber matches.

The university lecturer appeared to dance around the floor, mimicking a kangaroo, at various moments, doing toe touches while lying on her side.

Gunn posted a picture to Instagram with a statement encouraging fans not to “be afraid to be different.”

“Go out there and represent yourself, you never know where that’s gonna take you,” she shared.



