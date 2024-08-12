Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda slams ‘AI written BS’ about her late father

Robin William’s 10th death anniversary was on Saturday, August 11, 2024

Zelda Williams will not stand for her late father Robin Williams’ reputation being tainted, especially by Artificial Intelligence.

On the 10th anniversary of the beloved comedian’s tragic passing on Sunday, August 11, 2024, his actress and director daughter, 35, debunked a viral claim that he had a pet monkey.

The misleading post, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on August 10, featured a photo of Robin with a monkey perched on his shoulder, alongside the caption, “One of the last photos of a gem of a man, with his pet monkey, taken a few days before he committed suicide by hanging at the age of 63.”

Zelda reshared the post with a firm correction: “It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead.”

She clarified that the monkey in the photo was actually Crystal, who co-starred with Robin in the Night at the Museum films as Dexter, not a personal pet. Zelda also emphasised that while the photo is real, it is not one of the last taken of her father.

In a follow-up post, Zelda urged her followers to be cautious of false or poorly researched posts that tend to surface around the anniversary of her father’s death, reminding them, "maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are) … I sure as hell will.”